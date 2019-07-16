Ross, Ernest Jr. Ernest died peacefully July 10, survived by his wife, Linda Hancock Ross, and siblings Francis Lucille Saunders, Pauline Pettiford, Joyce Ross Moore, Cozette Ross, and Lamont Ross. He was the father of Ernest Hayes, Robin Ross (preceding him in death), Felicia Ross, Kevin Ross, and Baron Ross, and the stepfather of Kristopher and Paul Burris. Ernest was a St. Louis fireman, 1961 to 1966, and a sales manager at Oscar Mayer for 30 years. He also served in the Jennings School District. Services: Celebrate Ernie's life in a public service: 11:00 a.m., September 14, 2019, Highlands Clubhouse in Forest Park in St. Louis.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 16, 2019