Ernest W. Yaeger
Yaeger, Ernest W. Jr.

Asleep in Jesus Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Loving father of Shawn Yaeger, Shelly (Roger) Yaeger-Wilcox and Shane (Shannon) Yaeger; proud grandfather of Parker and Charlie Lynn Yaeger, Kenley and Kolbie Wilcox and Kinadie and Kolsen Wilcox; dear son of Marcella and the late Ernest W. Yaeger Sr.; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation will be held at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 765 Lemay Ferry Rd. 63125, Saturday, July 11, 9:00 until service at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. Contributions appreciated to Gethsemane Lutheran Church. Service of Kutis South County, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 9, 2020.
