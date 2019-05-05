Ernestine "Stine" Anderson

Guest Book
  • "Ernie, I'm sorry we lost touch the last few years. You..."
    - Donna Bachmann
Service Information
Granberry Mortuary - Saint Louis
8806 Jennings Station Rd.
Jennings, MO
63136
(314)-867-8837
Interment
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Anderson, Ernestine Stine Sunrise Sept. 24, 1942 to the late Lucinda Woodson Anderson and William Freeman Anderson, Sr. Sunset Apr. 28, 2019. Graduate of 1960 class of Sumner High School and served in the USMC from 1960-1963 with an Honorable Discharge. Preceded in death by parents, brothers; William, Jr., Nathaniel, Eugene, and John; and her grandmother, Carrie Hardy. Survived by sister, Linda Anderson-Brandon (Diamond Bar, CA) and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Services: Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery Tues., 5/7/2019 at 1:30 p.m.

logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.