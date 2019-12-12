Handler, Estelle Rose

(nee Voda), 94, died peacefully on December 10, 2019 surrounded by her devoted husband of 72 years, Dr. Fred Handler, and her loving family. Children Drs. Nancy (Marshall) Levine, Atlanta, GA; Dr. Michael (Gabrielle) Handler, Overland Park, KS; Gary (Jutta) Handler, Liberty, MO; and Elizabeth (Susan Kron) Handler, Alexandria, VA. She was preceded in death by her son, Dr. Robert (Diane) Handler and her sister Cyrene Feldman. Grandchildren: Matthew Levine, Julie (Eli) Hammerman, Dr. Nathan (Katelyn) Handler, Daniel Handler, Benjamin Handler, Stacy Handler, and David Handler. Great grandchildren: Noah Benjamin and Molly Rose Hammerman, Tyler Evan Levine, Theodore Robert and Henry Lorne Handler. Sisters Lillian (the late Alvin) Goldman and Marlene Eisenstein.

Services: Funeral service Friday, December 13, 10:30am at Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel, 5216 Delmar Blvd with interment to follow at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road. Visitation with Estelle's family beginning at 10:00am. Memorial contributions to Kol Rinah Congregation, 829 N. Hanley Road, St. Louis, MO 63130 or to Evelyn's House BJC Hospice, BJC Foundation for Hospice, PO Box 790369, St. Louis, 63179.