Esther D. Cox
Cox, Esther D.

entered into rest on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at age 89. Dear daughter of the late Frieda and Leonard Cox, Sr. Loving sister of the late Ruth Cox, Marvin S. Cox, Sr., Leonard Cox, Jr., Harold Cox, Vera Hopkins, Virgil Cox and Venita Lucas. Dear sister-in-law of the late Ruth and Elsie Cox and Vernice Cox. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Esther was a member of Eden U.C.C., Eden Womens Fellowship, and Venus Chapter #153 O.E.S.. Memorials to Eden U.C.C., 8920 Eden Ave. (63123) are appreciated.

Services: Visitation at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS (South County), 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. (63129) on Sunday (8/30) from 2 to 7 pm. Funeral at the funeral home on Monday (8/31) at 10:00 am. Interment Bellerieve Gardens Cemetery.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
AUG
31
Funeral
10:00 AM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
(314) 894-8444
