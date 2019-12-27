|
Endejan, Esther F.
Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Beloved wife of 62 years to Raymond Endejan; loving mother of Ginny Endejan, Jeffrey (Nancy) Endejan, Joseph (Patricia) Endejan, and Edward (Sandy) Endejan; dearest grandmother of Jacob, Natalie, Justin, Danielle, Brittany, Chloe, Jason and Thomas; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Mom touched so many lives through her volunteer work at St. George Catholic Church.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Saturday, December 28, 10:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society. Visitation Friday, 4:00 to 8:00 PM.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019