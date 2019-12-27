St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Esther F. Endejan

Esther F. Endejan Obituary

Endejan, Esther F.

Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Beloved wife of 62 years to Raymond Endejan; loving mother of Ginny Endejan, Jeffrey (Nancy) Endejan, Joseph (Patricia) Endejan, and Edward (Sandy) Endejan; dearest grandmother of Jacob, Natalie, Justin, Danielle, Brittany, Chloe, Jason and Thomas; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Mom touched so many lives through her volunteer work at St. George Catholic Church.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Saturday, December 28, 10:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society. Visitation Friday, 4:00 to 8:00 PM.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019
