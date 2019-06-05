Katz, Esther Golbart We celebrate the wonderful life and the endless love of Esther Golbart Katz, a remarkable daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend to many. Born December 26, 1921 - passed away peacefully June 2, 2019 - beloved daughter of the late Bernard and Sarah Golbart; beloved wife of the late Lester Katz; beloved mother of Myra Katz, Sherri Katz (Tom) McEuen, and Vicki Katz (Scott) Bensinger; beloved Baba to Graham Bensinger, Lisa Bensinger, Clayton McEuen, Austin McEuen, Zoe and Cody; beloved sister to the late Norman (Gloria) Golbart; beloved sister-in-law to the late Leonard (Harriett) Katz and the late Wilma Katz. Services: Graveside service Thursday, June 6, 1:00 p.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth, 7550 Olive Blvd., University City, MO. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Katee Hessler Foundation, 304 Walnut Forest Drive, O'Fallon, MO 63366, Forest Park Forever, 5595 Grand Drive in Forest Park, St. Louis, MO 63112 or to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, 10950 Schuetz Road, St. Louis, MO 63146. A Rindskopf-Roth Service
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 5, 2019