|
|
Mink, Esther Louise
(nee Gerdes) asleep in Jesus on Thursday, September 19, 2019.
Former wife to the late George Ronald Mink. Devoted mother of Deborah Hanna, George, Kenneth, Donald and Sharon Mink; cherished grandmother of 15 & great-grandmother of 18; dear aunt of Susan Tiner. Predeceased by her parents, Kenneth & Alice (nee Rice) Gerdes; sister, Nancy Schulte.
Esther was a graduate of Cleveland High School, class of 1954. She was a talented painter and avid book reader. She was a devoted Christian and member of Salem Lutheran Church.
Services: Visitation Fri., 9/27, 4-8pm. Funeral service Sat., 9/28, 10am at BOPP CHAPEL, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Interment St. Paul's Churchyard. Memorial contributions preferred to Caring For Kids Inc., 8000 Bonhomme Ave., Suite 214, Clayton, MO 63105, www.caringforkids-stl.org.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019