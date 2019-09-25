St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Mink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Louise Mink

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther Louise Mink Obituary

Mink, Esther Louise

(nee Gerdes) asleep in Jesus on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

Former wife to the late George Ronald Mink. Devoted mother of Deborah Hanna, George, Kenneth, Donald and Sharon Mink; cherished grandmother of 15 & great-grandmother of 18; dear aunt of Susan Tiner. Predeceased by her parents, Kenneth & Alice (nee Rice) Gerdes; sister, Nancy Schulte.

Esther was a graduate of Cleveland High School, class of 1954. She was a talented painter and avid book reader. She was a devoted Christian and member of Salem Lutheran Church.

Services: Visitation Fri., 9/27, 4-8pm. Funeral service Sat., 9/28, 10am at BOPP CHAPEL, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Interment St. Paul's Churchyard. Memorial contributions preferred to Caring For Kids Inc., 8000 Bonhomme Ave., Suite 214, Clayton, MO 63105, www.caringforkids-stl.org.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now