Lyss-Greenstein, Esther

Though her final years were plagued by Alzheimer's Disease, Esther continued bringing love and joy to others until she was no longer able.

Esther is survived by her husband Harvey Greenstein; her children Sheryl Lyss (Paul Lewis), Julie Lyss, and Pamela Lyss-Lerman (Jason Lerman); her children by marriage Janet (Barry) Lutz, Mike (Lisa) Greenstein, Jim Greenstein (Lori Linder), Davia Loren & Sharon Gorman, 21 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and dozens of devoted relatives and lifelong friends who miss their opportunities to be enveloped by Esther's loving connection to them. She was predeceased by her first husband, Stanley Lyss, her brother, Bernard Bryan, and her loving parents and in-laws, Ida & Irving Bryan and Bluma & Paul Lyss.

Services: There will be a Livestream funeral on Tuesday, August 4, 10 a.m. CST at https://boxcast.tv/view/funeral-for-esther-lyss-greenstein-865355. The funeral will be followed by a private burial.

Please consider making a contribution in honor of Esther's life to the Shaare Emeth Life Long Learning Fund, Central Institute for the Deaf, or Memory Care Home Solutions.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE