Porter, Esther Virginia

96, passed away peacefully in her home in Edwardsville, IL, on September 3, 2019. Esther was born in St. Louis on April 16, 1923. She was the youngest of three children born to Louis and Gertrude (Larsen) Rezek . A memorial and funeral service will be held beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Edwardsville Baptist Church, 534 St. Louis Street, Edwardsville, Illinois.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Gertrude Rezek, and her two brothers, Louis and Arthur. Left to honor her and remember her love are her four daughters: Carol Harris, Dale (David) File, Lynn (Dennis) O'Brien, Jan (Scott) Dye, her ten grandchildren: Robert (Toka) Harris, Libby (Scott) Grimmett, Denise (Randall) Williams, Timothy Harris, Brian (Lisa) Hampson, Christina Kettmann, Timothy O'Brien, Tamara (Frank) Sciara, Dana (Adam) Reed, and Amy (Brandon) Roller. Also surviving are many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.