LoCigno, Ethan Michael January 21, 1999-February 12, 2019. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Treasured son of Kymberly and Mark LoCigno; best friend and brother to Mitchell and Anna LoCigno; cherished grandson to the late Mary and Joseph LoCigno, Paulette and the late Ray Borror, and Christine and Michael Light; dear nephew of Kelli and Bob Barger, Shawn Light, Ginger and Bryan Keith, Jennifer and David Reinhardt and Melissa and Carlos Clemente; dear cousin and friend to many. Ethan attended St. Louis University where he was studying Economics and was a proud member of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. Ethan's charisma and personality beamed bright wherever he went. He could light up a room with his friendly and witty charm, along with his contagious smile. He had a loving heart and cared greatly about the people in his life, especially his family. He was a true and loyal friend to those that knew him. He was very proud to call his Chaminade Hockey teamates some of his closest. He loved traveling, especially snow skiing in the Colorado mountains and swimming in the ocean. Your bright light will be deeply missed as you changed all of our lives for the better. Ethan, you will be in our hearts forever, loved by all, and will never be forgotten. Services: Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, February 18, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials may be made to . Visitation Sunday, KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 3-8 p.m. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary