Doskocil, Ethel A. "Eydie"

born, lived and died in St. Louis, MO succumbed to Covid 19, April 2, 2020 at the age of 87 at Mercy South Hospital. She was loved and admired by family and friends who know her as a sweet, wonderful, lovely lady. She was most happy making others happy and sharing in their joy. A beginning member of La Leche League, she was an advocate for breast feeding and fathers in the delivery room. She is survived by her loving husband John, of 66 years; her sons Christopher and Michael and his wife Jamie; two grandchildren Dillon and Samantha; sister Mary Osborne and many nieces and nephews. She will be buried at Jefferson Barracks with services to be scheduled after the quarantine (stay home order) is lifted.