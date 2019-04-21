Robinson, Ethel Elizabeth passed away into the hands of her Lord on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of 37 years to the late Ernest Robinson; loving mother of Russ Robinson (Jane) and Terri Wertz (Thomas); cherished grandmother of Sarah Roberts, Matthew, Seth, Kyle and Connor Robinson, Michael and Lauren Wertz; dear great-grandmother of Frankie, Karlie, Baylie, Mikeala, Matti and Adeline. She was preceded in death by one sister Nellie Hitt and her parents John and Nellie Koch. Ethel was a sweet, caring, giving person all her life and a joy to those who knew her. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Heaven will be a brighter place upon her arrival, just as she brightened us with her love, cheerfulness and humor on earth. Services: A visitation will be held on Monday, April 22. 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. at HutchensStygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Charles. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial Donations are preferred to The or The .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019