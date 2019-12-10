Coleman, Ethel Nadine

age 86, of Saint Charles, Missouri passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was born in DeSoto, Missouri on November 5, 1933 to Sherman and Goldie Chappel (nee Brunk).

Ethel is survived by her sons, Timothy M. Coleman of Saint Charles, MO, Steve J. (Jane) Coleman of New York, New York, a daughter Mary T. Coleman of St Charles, MO, and a host of other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sherman Edward and Goldie Elizabeth Chappel, and one sister, Dorothy Campfield.

Services: Funeral Ceremony will be 1:00 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, Missouri. Interment will follow at St Charles Memorial Gardens.