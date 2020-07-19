1/1
Ethel Warshafsky
Warshafsky, Ethel

Passed away on July 17, 2020 at the age of 101.

Beloved wife of the late Nathan Warshafsky, dear mother and mother-in-law of Janice (Dr. Gary) Sherman and Myra (Dr. Stephen) Radinsky. Loving grandmother of Lori (Michael Dolich) Sherman, David (Rachel) Sherman, Marla (Gregg) Felton, Gregory (Debbie) Radinsky. Dear great-grandmother of Max and Eli Dolich, Zachary and Emily Sherman, Nathalie and Andrew Felton and Samantha and Jeffrey Radinsky.

Dear sister of the late Gertrude Kleinfeld, the late Joseph (late Celia) Pevnick, late Leo (late Mildred) Pevnick, late Jack (late Sylvia) Pevnick, late Ted (Rachael) Pevnick, Florence (late Marvin) Radetsky.

Sister-in-law of the late Israel (late Celia) Warshafsky, late Mary (late Harold) Hyman, late Sadie (late Jake) Shapiro, late Sarah (late Harry) Weitz, lateTillie(late Herman) Finkelstein. Dear friend and aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Ethel was a dynamic and capable person of many talents who was a strong role model for her children and grandchildren. She was kind, caring and generous and deeply loved.

Services: A private service will be held. Many thanks to the staff at Parc Provence for the wonderful care she received. Memorial contribution may be made to the charity of your choice. For more information visit bergermemorialchapel.com

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO 63132
3143610622
