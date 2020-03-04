St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Ethelmay F. Dubberke

Dubberke, Ethelmay F.

(nee Foster) asleep in Jesus, on Monday, March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Raymond D. Dubberke; dear mother of Will and Bob (Sheri) Dubberke; dear grandmother of Ryan, Jordan and Payton; dear sister of Iola (Mike) Michael; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, March 5, 4-8 p.m. then taken to Christ Memorial Lutheran Church on Friday for visitation 10:30 a.m. until funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Mrs. Dubberke was an active member of L.W.M.L. Contributions to MC Endowment Fund at Laclede Groves (723 South Laclede Station Rd. 63119) appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020
