Edwards, Etta "Rae"

Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 82. She leaves her husband of 64 years Robert "Bob" Edwards, daughters Gaye Lynn Rohlmann (Mike), Krysti Kay Vogel (Tim) and son Todd Edwards; "Mams" to 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grand-children; her sister Bobbi (nee Leon) Dehner and extended sister Darla Boyer; a loving sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt and dear friend to so many. She was preceded in death by her parents Bob & Margaret Leon, her sister Marie (nee Leon) Compton, loving in-laws, 4 sister-in-laws and her beloved grandson Dane Vogel.

She was an active member in the Lionettes Club, Lady's Auxiliary of Knights of Columbus and many charitable organizations. She was a treasured matriarch to her family and a blessed friend to all who knew her. In lieu of flowers if you would like to donate to UCCS the Dane M. Vogel Memorial Scholarship Foundation.

Services: Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 10am until 12:30 p.m. at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons South County Location. Mass 1:00 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi.