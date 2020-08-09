1/1
Euda E. "Pete" Dean
Dean, Euda E. "Pete" Ph.D.

Pete was taken from us on August 4 after a brief battle with COVID, after suffering from dementia for several years. Preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Carole M. Dean, Pete was the son of Euda and Ida Mae (Stone) Dean of Jasper, TX. He was the father of Todd and Diana; father-in-law of Jackie Grosklos; grandfather of Zachary, Riley, Joshua, Gabriel and Lucas Dean.

Born and raised in east Texas (the nickname "Pete" by which he was always known, was given by staff of the newborn nursery, where he cried so much they called him "Pistol Pete"), he became captain of the Abilene Christian College football team in the mid-1950s, before pursuing a career as a professor of mathematics.

He obtained his doctorate from Texas Christian University and taught for over two decades at the University of Texas at Arlington before moving to Stephenville, TX and spending the last decade of his career teaching at Tarleton State University.

After retirement, he and his wife moved to St. Louis to be close to their grandchildren. He is remembered with love by his friends and family.

Services: A memorial service will be planned for a future date at Holy Communion Episcopal Church in University City, MO. His ashes will be inurned with his wife's at the columbarium in Holy Communion Church.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to No Kid Hungry (nokidhungry.org) in his honor.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
