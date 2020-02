Feager, Eugene A.

Monday, February 17, 2020. Husband of Elaine Feager (nee Keith); son of late Eugene H. and Hester Feager; father of Kevin Feager; brother of Barb (late Ray) Heger and Richard (late Sue) and Glenn Feager; uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend.

Eugene was an Eagle Scout and member of Jig and Eelers Club.

Memorials to Cancer Care Foundation, 5223 Daggett Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110.

Services: Visitation at Fey Funeral Home on Wed., Feb. 19 from 4-8 p.m. and Thurs. from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery.