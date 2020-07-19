1/
Eugene A. "Pop" Stumpf Jr.
Stumpf, Eugene A. Jr. "Pop"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen O'Keefe Stumpf "Ammy"; loving father of Eugene A. III (Lori) Stumpf and Michael K. (Amy) Stumpf; cherished grandfather (Pop) of Melissa Bommarito (Billy), Allison (fiance' Hunter Lucas), Savannah and Michael Jr.; beloved great-grandfather of Henry and Lucas Bommarito; dear son of the late Eugene and Aurelia Stumpf; dear brother of Susan Kloepper and the late Marilyn (Paul) Gladis; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend of many.

Dad was truly a builder. He was not only a builder of luxury homes, he also built several businesses. With our mom, he "built" a loving family, and they lived life to the fullest. He helped build this country as a member of the United States Navy. He built many enduring relationships. He built his family to love boating, swimming, soccer, and many other activities. He was an avid pilot and loved airplanes and jets. Dad always had a positive, cheerful attitude and led by example, respect, and integrity.

Services: A private Funeral Mass was held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's High School or SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at www.kutisfuneralhomes.com

KUTIS AFFTON Chapel




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
