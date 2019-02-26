St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Eugene A. Vetz

Eugene A. Vetz Obituary
Vetz, Eugene A. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sun., Feb. 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Evelyn L. Vetz (nee Kozuszek) for 63 years; dear father of Barbara Vetz; dear grandfather of Sherri Singler, Jonathan (Bridgette) Bock and Gregory Eugene; dear great-grandfather of Cameron, Anthony, Terik, Aliece and Madeline; dear great-great-grandfather of Kayden and Aden; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, greatuncle, cousin and friend. He was a proud Korean War Veteran. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, March 1, 8:45 a.m. to St. Stanislaus Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019
