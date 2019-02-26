|
Vetz, Eugene A. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sun., Feb. 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Evelyn L. Vetz (nee Kozuszek) for 63 years; dear father of Barbara Vetz; dear grandfather of Sherri Singler, Jonathan (Bridgette) Bock and Gregory Eugene; dear great-grandfather of Cameron, Anthony, Terik, Aliece and Madeline; dear great-great-grandfather of Kayden and Aden; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, greatuncle, cousin and friend. He was a proud Korean War Veteran. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, March 1, 8:45 a.m. to St. Stanislaus Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019