Glenz, Eugene C.

96, peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Helen Elizabeth Glenz; dear father of Stephen Louis (Mary) Glenz and Michael Allen Glenz; cherished grandfather of Kelly (Jeremy) and Emily; dear brother of Robert, Lois, Carol and Barbara.

Eugene served our country for 27 years in the United States Air Force and was a WWII B17 Pilot.

Services: Visiation will be held Monday, December 30 in the Great Hall of Ambruster Chapel, 6633 Clayton Rd., from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service Tuesday, December 31st, 10:00 a.m. at Ambruster Chapel. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Online condolences at ambrusterchapel.com