Chu, Eugene (Kae Jun)

age 84, went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday October 23rd, 2019 after a courageous battle against Parkinson's.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Patsy Hong. He is the kind and gracious father of Janet Chu Ristuccia and Stephen Daniel Chu, son-in-law, Joel Ristuccia & daughter-in-law, Dr. Diana Dang. Eugene (aka "Gong Gong") adored his two grandchildren, Eden Lilly & Matthan James Ristuccia. The oldest of 11 children, Eugene was devoted to his eight surviving siblings, Jean Wong, May Hsu, Jenny Chu, Christine Lam, Melinda Ho, Amy Chu, Agnes Chu & Eddy Chu, as well as his sister-in-law Coleen Chu, brothers-in-law David Hsu & Thomas Ho, his late brother-in-law Chuck Wong and many of his nieces and nephews.

Eugene was born in Guangzhou, China on July 22, 1935. He is the son of the late Chi Fong Chu and Poi Kwan Luk. He is the older brother of the late younger brothers, Kae Way and Kae Chen. Eugene received a bachelor's degree in Metallurgy Engineering and immigrated to the United States in 1971. He met Patsy Hong in 1973 and married her by year's end. They settled in St. Louis, Missouri, where Eugene opened a Chinese Restaurant named "The Fortune Cookie" located in the Central West End. He was the owner and head chef for over 19 years. Eugene's recipes were sought after by many. His way of teaching how to cook was to have you observe and taste. "If you know what it should taste like, then you will know how to cook it," Eugene would say as he dashed "a little bit of salt, a little bit of pepper" into the wok. Eugene loved the St. Louis Cardinals, old Chinese movies, mah jong, a good steak, and his scotch (J&B in particular). He was a faithful member of the Chinese Gospel Church for decades. He was a stoic leader of the family and carried with him much God given wisdom and strength. Eugene was a loving, kind, generous, witty and greatly admired husband, father, grandfather, uncle, mentor and friend.

Services: Visitation Friday, November 1st from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. - Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home at 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141.Celebration of Life Service Saturday, November 2nd from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. - Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home at 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141. Interment Saturday, November 2nd at 11:15 a.m. - Bellerive Gardens Cemetery, 740 N. Mason Road, St. Louis, MO 63141

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to finding cures for Parkinson's & Breast Cancer. See the foundations below, or donate to the non-profit of your choice: Parkinson's Foundation https://www.parkinson.org/, Michael J. Fox Foundation

https://www.michaeljfox.org/ or Susan G Komen

https://ww5.komen.org/

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com