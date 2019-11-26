|
Kidd, Eugene D.
Monday, November 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Evelyn Kidd (nee Fite); loving father of Janet (John) Singleton and the late James E. Kidd; proud grandfather of Bradley J. (Kacie) Singleton and Kelsey L. Singleton and great-grandfather of Emie and Eddison Singleton; dear brother of Sue (Don) Meyer; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.
Gene was a WWII Veteran, owner and operator of County Brake Service, Kirkwood, 1953 until retirement, and an avid amateur radio operator.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, November 27, 12 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to The Humane Society of Missouri or the .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019