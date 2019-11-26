St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Eugene D. Kidd Obituary

Kidd, Eugene D.

Monday, November 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Evelyn Kidd (nee Fite); loving father of Janet (John) Singleton and the late James E. Kidd; proud grandfather of Bradley J. (Kacie) Singleton and Kelsey L. Singleton and great-grandfather of Emie and Eddison Singleton; dear brother of Sue (Don) Meyer; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Gene was a WWII Veteran, owner and operator of County Brake Service, Kirkwood, 1953 until retirement, and an avid amateur radio operator.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, November 27, 12 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to The Humane Society of Missouri or the .

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019
