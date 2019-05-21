Brucker, Jr., Eugene Edward Eugene E. Brucker, Jr. October 6, 1927 - May 10, 2019. The only child of Eugene and Hulda Brucker (née Jacobus). He attended Roosevelt High School ('45), and joined the Marine Corps. After WWII, he attended Washington University ('51, Civil Engineering, Kappa Alpha). In 1959, he married Mary Ellen (née: Shelton) and is survived by her and their two children, Katherine Ann Brucker, E. Edward Brucker, III, (Joyce), and grandchildren Milo and Melanie Brucker. Gene founded Brucker & Associates in 1972 and was still active as a consulting engineer into his 80s. He was President of the St. Louis Camera Club and was a Fellow in the Photographic Society of America. His two other passions were international traveling and stamp collecting. Per his wishes, he will be cremated. In his memory, donations maybe made to any animal protection/conservation charity. Services: Private
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 21, 2019