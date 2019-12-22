|
|
Franz, Eugene F. "Eutz"
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, December 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Annette A. Franz (nee DeLarber); loving father of Yvonne (Jim) Elchinger, Terence (Tammy) Franz, Suzette (Michael) Scherrer, and Robert (Jalynn) Franz; dear grandfather of Katie (Keith), Shauna (Chuck), Michael, Eric (Lisa), Brian (Angela), Keith, Daniel (Moriah), Kristie (Tavis), and Bobby (Anna); dearest great-grandfather of Alayna, Avery, Adalyn, Liam, Brodie, Scarlett, Rudy, Colton, Aurora, Fox, Winston, Sophia and Logan; dear brother of Thomas Franz; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Memorial visitation at St. Catherine Laboure Church, 9740 Sappington Rd., Friday, January 3, 10:00 AM until the funeral mass at 11:00 AM. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Red Cross. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019