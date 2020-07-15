Fuerman, Eugene F. "Gene"

of St. Charles, MO currently living in Jefferson City, MO, passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean Fuerman; his parents, William and Adelia Fuerman; two brothers, Leonard (Dorothy) Fuerman and Wilbert (the late Claire) Fuerman; two sisters-in-law, Norma (the late Alvy) Scott and Vera (the late Roy) Scott; and his brother-in-law, Calvin (the late Carol) Diederich.

Gene is survived by his children, Cynthia (Todd Hohenstreet) Bates and Richard (Lori) Fuerman; his grandchildren, Jaime (Jeff) Ruhl, Joslyn (Kyle) Robeau, and Jillian Fuerman; his great-grandchild, Jackson Robeau; his sister, Ann Marie (the late Kenneth) Knoerschild; his brother-in-law, Kenneth (Georgia Lee) Diederich; and a host of nephews and nieces.

He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and earned two Bronze Service Stars for his service. Gene was a former Elder at Immanuel Lutheran Church in St. Charles, MO and at one time he especially enjoyed his time with the Immanuel Lutheran Merry Pairs and traveling. Gene was an avid sports fan and talented athlete in his prime, exceling in basketball and fast pitch softball. Later, Gene became a highly respected high school basketball referee, successful coach for boys' baseball and girls' softball teams and highly respected softball umpire. For his efforts, Gene was inducted into the St. Charles County Amateur Sports Hall of Fame and the Immanuel Lutheran Men's Club Amateur Sports Hall of Fame. He received the Art Ringhausen Award for his many years of unselfish time and effort spent toward the cause of the St. Charles Junior baseball/softball association. Above everything, Gene treasured the time he spent with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Memorial contributions in Eugene's name may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation - https://www.garysinisefoundation.org or Immanuel Lutheran Church St. Charles.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home, 620 Jefferson St., St. Charles, MO, 63301, where there will be a Visitation on Saturday, July 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow the same day at 12:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 115 S 6th St, St Charles, MO 63301. Call 636-940-1000 or visit Baue.com