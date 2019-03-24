St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Crump
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene G. Crump

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eugene G. Crump Obituary
Crump, Eugene G. Passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 surrounded by family. Loving husband of 65 years to Marie Crump on April 3rd. Beloved father of Denise (Michael) Stelmacki; loving papaw to David (Lauren) Stelmacki and Dana (Michael) Eller; adoring great-grandpa to Bran Stelmacki; beloved brother of Judith (the late Pat) Kellenberger, Art (Debbie) Crump and Dennis (Peggy) Crump; caring uncle and amigo. Preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Alma Crump. Services: Memorial service at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Monday, March 25, 1:00 p.m. Private interment at a lat er date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Degreeff Hospice House.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now