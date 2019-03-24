|
|
Crump, Eugene G. Passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 surrounded by family. Loving husband of 65 years to Marie Crump on April 3rd. Beloved father of Denise (Michael) Stelmacki; loving papaw to David (Lauren) Stelmacki and Dana (Michael) Eller; adoring great-grandpa to Bran Stelmacki; beloved brother of Judith (the late Pat) Kellenberger, Art (Debbie) Crump and Dennis (Peggy) Crump; caring uncle and amigo. Preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Alma Crump. Services: Memorial service at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Monday, March 25, 1:00 p.m. Private interment at a lat er date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Degreeff Hospice House.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019