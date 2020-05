Or Copy this URL to Share

Schulte, Eugene "Gene" H. 80, Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, on April 30. Loved and cared for his wife of 54 years, Georgia Ann Schulte; children Edward (Juliana) Schulte, Elaine Difani; 2 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Dear brother, uncle, and friend. Memorials to St. John the Baptist Building Fund. Services: Private. Memorial Mass at a later date.





