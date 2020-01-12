|
|
Harmack, Eugene "Gene"
Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on January 5, 2020 at the age of 99. Devoted and beloved husband of 65 years to Arline (nee Forman) Harmack; loving father of Barbara (Michael) Aufdenspring and Linda (Larry) Reagan; dearest uncle of Fr. Bruce Forman; cherished "Papa" of Matthew (Christi) Aufdenspring, Julie Aufdenspring, Laura Strass (Michael), Jennifer Smith (Michael), Shawn Reagan (Ashley), and the late Steven Aufdenspring; doting
"G-Pa" of Nolan and Graham Aufdenspring, Ryan and Mikayla Strass, and Stella Reagan.
Gene served in WWII in the 83rd Infantry Division. He took part in the D-Day Invasion, landing on Omaha Beach. Under the Thunderbolt division of General George Patton, he fought in the Battle of the Bulge, receiving the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster and V for Valor for bravery under enemy fire. He retired after 41 years as a conductor for the Missouri Pacific RR and Amtrak. Gene was an active member of the Gateway Chapter of The Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge. On January, 23, 2019 Gene was awarded France's highest honor, the French Legion of Honor.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, January 17, 4-7 p.m. Funeral Mass at Sts. Peter and Paul Church (Soulard) Saturday, January 18, 11:00 a.m.. Private interment. Donations may be made to the Carmelite Sisters at St. Agnes Home or Sts. Peter and Paul Church.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020