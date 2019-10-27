St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Bethesda Evangelical Church
85 Lemay Gardens
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Bethesda Evangelical Church
85 Lemay Gardens
Eugene I. Vogt

Eugene I. Vogt Obituary

Vogt, Eugene I.

Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Beloved husband for 56 years of Jeanne Vogt (nee Kren); loving father of Stuart (Cathy) Vogt and Denise (Matthew) Sanders; dear grandfather of 4; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. He was an Army veteran and a retired employee of the Defense Mapping Agency.

Services: Visitation at Bethesda Evangelical Church (85 Lemay Gardens, 63125) Friday, November 1, 9 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Memorials to Bethesda Evangelical Church or Feed My People appreciated. A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019
