Courisky, Eugene "Gene" J.

88, of Fenton, MO passed away on August 26, 2020.

Father of Suzanne (Ed) Elder, Sharon (Dale) Blindauer, Cindy (Feroz) Khan, Sally (John) Voss and Valerie (Bob) Moenster. Grandfather of 12 and Great Grandfather of 6. Companion of the late MaryJo Umfleet. Brother of Irene McNeil, Janet Sutton, Linda Fudge and the late Al, Rich, Jim and Ted Courisky.

Gene was a decorated Korean War veteran. In 2019, he had the amazing and memorable opportunity of going to Washington D.C. on the Honor Flight with fellow veterans. He loved all sports especially playing fast-pitched softball well into his 60s. He was an avid traveler including 13 cruises. Gene was passionate about singing and performing. He founded the Starlight Singers which performed over 1700 shows in 30 years.

Services: Visitation at Jay B. Smith, 777 Oakwood Dr, Fenton on Tuesday, September 1 at 10 a.m. Service 12:15 Internment at Jefferson Barracks. Contributions to the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight. Tributes at jaybsmith.com