Eugene J. Distler

Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO
63129
(314)-894-8444
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
Obituary
Distler, Eugene J. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wed., July 31, 2019, at age 82. Beloved husband of Mary Lou Distler (nee Schnell) for 57 years. Beloved father of Mike (Cathy) Distler, Cindy (Greg) Dart and Tim (Amy) Distler. Dear grandfather of 12. Dear brother and brother-inlaw. Memorials to the . Services: Visitation Thurs. (8/8) from 4 to 7 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES (South County), 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. (63129). Prayers at the funeral home 10:00 a.m. Friday (8/9), then to Assumption Catholic Church for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Interment J. B. National Cemetery.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019
