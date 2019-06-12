Foeller, Eugene Gene J. 82, of St. Louis on Sat., June 8, 2019. Loving husband of 61 years to Patricia R Foeller; dear father of Kirk (Judy) Foeller, Paul (Brenda) Foeller and the late Pamela (Ronald) Goetter; beloved grandfather of David, Joshua, Christopher Foeller, Ryan and Catie Goetter; dear brother of Claire Minie and the late Paul Foeller; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation, 3- 8 p.m. Thurs., June 13th. at Hoffmeister South County. Funeral 10 a.m. Friday, June 14th, Saint Margaret Mary Alacoque. Interment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HoffmeisterSouthCounty.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 12, 2019