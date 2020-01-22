Frigo, Eugene J. "Geno"

Suddenly on January 15, 2020, baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection. Beloved son of Lavonne and the late Alex Frigo; dear brother of Kathy (Dannie) Holbrook; best friend of Harry Ward; our dear cousin and friend.

Geno had a great devotion to St. Padre Pio and was an active member of the Augustinian Academy Alumni Association. Geno lived and worked in Pompano Beach, FL, where he enjoyed life to the fullest with his many dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the .

Services: Visitation Thursday 9 a.m. at St. Matthias Catholic Church until Mass time at 10 a.m. Funeral concludes at church. A service of JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS.