Service Information John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd St. Louis , MO 63129 (314)-894-8444

Wetzel, Eugene Joseph Geno 1/9/1931 - 4/21/2019 Our Geno went to Heaven and he took our hearts with him. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (Partheder) Wetzel and the late Mary Ann Winterer Wetzel; Loving father of Joseph (Jennifer), Mark (Diane), Jeanne (Marc) Woodward & Karen (Russell) Leary; Wonderful stepfather of Sheila (Eric) Treptow, Sherry (the late Thomas) Heumann, Andrew (Sherry) Chibnall & Ted (Cheryl) Chibnall; Grandfather of Zackary, Laura, Jenna, Nicholas & Evan; step-grandfather of Paul, Kevin, Rebecca, Claire, Robert, Joseph, Hannah & Logan; Dearest brother of Barbara Wetzel; greatest brother-in-law to the Winterer brothers and sisters. Geno was in the US Army, Korea, as a Patton Tank driver for 9 months in the winters of 1951 & 1952. He assisted in a MASH unit until his discharge in 1953. Gene was always a Giver, volunteered at the Shrine of St. Joseph, Hosea House, Our Lady's Inn and St. Louis Sluggers, cleaning up storm damage using his skills as a master carpenter of 65 years. He is a member of KWVA, Oakville Elks, Model A Ford Club. He loved golfing and driving his Model A Ford Tilly. Thank you to our Angels caregivers Terri, Angela, Alice & Sherry and HOPE Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Shrine of St. Joseph or the . Services: A celebration of Life will be at the Shrine of St. Joseph (1220 N. 11th St., St. Louis, MO 63106) Wednesday, April 24, at 11 a.m. Visitation TUESDAY, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Home - South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Road) and at church Wednesday from 10 a.m. until Mass time.





Wetzel, Eugene Joseph Geno 1/9/1931 - 4/21/2019 Our Geno went to Heaven and he took our hearts with him. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (Partheder) Wetzel and the late Mary Ann Winterer Wetzel; Loving father of Joseph (Jennifer), Mark (Diane), Jeanne (Marc) Woodward & Karen (Russell) Leary; Wonderful stepfather of Sheila (Eric) Treptow, Sherry (the late Thomas) Heumann, Andrew (Sherry) Chibnall & Ted (Cheryl) Chibnall; Grandfather of Zackary, Laura, Jenna, Nicholas & Evan; step-grandfather of Paul, Kevin, Rebecca, Claire, Robert, Joseph, Hannah & Logan; Dearest brother of Barbara Wetzel; greatest brother-in-law to the Winterer brothers and sisters. Geno was in the US Army, Korea, as a Patton Tank driver for 9 months in the winters of 1951 & 1952. He assisted in a MASH unit until his discharge in 1953. Gene was always a Giver, volunteered at the Shrine of St. Joseph, Hosea House, Our Lady's Inn and St. Louis Sluggers, cleaning up storm damage using his skills as a master carpenter of 65 years. He is a member of KWVA, Oakville Elks, Model A Ford Club. He loved golfing and driving his Model A Ford Tilly. Thank you to our Angels caregivers Terri, Angela, Alice & Sherry and HOPE Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Shrine of St. Joseph or the . Services: A celebration of Life will be at the Shrine of St. Joseph (1220 N. 11th St., St. Louis, MO 63106) Wednesday, April 24, at 11 a.m. Visitation TUESDAY, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Home - South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Road) and at church Wednesday from 10 a.m. until Mass time. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019

