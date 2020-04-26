Eugene K. Arnold
Arnold II, Eugene Keasling on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dawn (nee Cleveland), Dorothy Anne (nee Carroll) and Bernice (nee Symonds). Loving father of Julie Cleveland Arnold and David Justus Arnold and step-father of Anne Dailey, Frank Drinkhouse, Theresa Ehrenreich and Deborah Yagmin. Dearest grandfather of Benjamin, Sarah, Brian, Katherine, Joshua, Rosanna, Rebecca, and Robert and great-grandfather of Henry. Our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. An Aerospace Engineer who loved fencing, scuba diving, books, and ballroom dancing. Services: A Memorial Service will be celebrated at a later date. Memorials to the Church of St. Michael and St. George Episcopal Church in Clayton or the charity of your choice appreciated. Kutis Affton service.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.
