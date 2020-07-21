1/
Eugene L. Hicks
Hicks, Eugene L.

on Sat. July 18, 2020. Visitation Wed., July 22 from 10:30 a.m. until service time at 11:30 a.m. at Hoffmeister South County Chapel. Interment Sts.Peter and Paul.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
10:30 AM
Hoffmeister South County Chapel
JUL
22
Service
11:30 AM
Hoffmeister South County Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Hoffmeister South County Chapel
1515 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63125
3145447100
1 entry
July 21, 2020
No one can prepare you for a loss; it comes like a swift wind. However, take comfort in knowing God is with you and your family lean on him in your time of need. Please accept my most heartfelt condolences.
Simone Taylor
