Shumate, Eugene L.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Claire E. Shumate (nee Breier); loving father of Bridget (William) Geideman, Anne (Wesley) Kannenberg, Becky (Aaron) Kenner and the late John Thomas Shumate; adoring grandfather of Brendan, Spenser, Ava, Judah, Issac, Julia and Ruby; dear son of the late Thomas and Esther Shumate; dear brother of Patricia Anderson and Anne Shumate. Our dearest uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Proud veteran, ice cream fiend, crossword puzzle fanatic, patron of Budweiser, eternally optimistic fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, lover of diners and happy hour, collector of stamps and indulging grandfather.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, September 15, at 9:15 a.m. to Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Valley Park) for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Greater St. Louis Honor Flight appreciated. Visitation Monday 4-7 p.m.