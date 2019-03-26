Martens, Eugene On March 22nd, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. the world lost an amazing, God fearing, man. Eugene Martens, age 78, born July 19th, 1940 to the late Albert and Hilda Martens, was a loving husband to his gorgeous wife Patricia, father to his beautiful daughter Angelyn Dawn, and grandfather to his spunky granddaughter Makayla. He also leaves behind his sister Elvera Elly (Jim) Smith-Morrow, his sister Eunice Martens, his friends Rev. Wayne (Bobbie) Davis, and dear friends Mel (Alice) Jackson. Next to his family, he loved his 1930 Model A, playing baseball, and his dogs. Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Graveside service March 26, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at St. Charles Memorial Gardens, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, Daily Bread Devotional, or St. Louis Stray Rescue. Visit Baue.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019