Eugene "Gene" Meyers
Meyers, Eugene "Gene"

August 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carol Polsky Meyers. Dear father of Susan Gale, Terri (David Shaffer) Meyers and Robin (Jay) Meyers-Husen. Loving grandfather of Rick Gale, Heather (Andrew) Wilks, Layla (Essam Hussein) Husen and Sammy Husen. Dear great-grandfather of Griffin Hanson. Beloved brother of the late Edward (Nancy) Meyers, DDS. Dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Mr. Meyers was the longtime owner and pharmacist of Tamm Avenue Pharmacy in Dogtown.

Services: Due to the current health situation, the services will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel
5216 Delmar Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
(314) 367-0438
