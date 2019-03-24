Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reverend Eugene Paul Selzer. View Sign

Selzer, Reverend Eugene Paul Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, March 22, 2019. Beloved brother of Janet (the late Ernest) Velasco and Marie (Ron) Peters. Our dear uncle, great-uncle, great-great uncle and devoted friend to many. If desired, please make expressions of sympathy in Rev. Selzer's memory to Catholic Charities, 4445 Lindell Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63108 or Birthright Counseling of St. Louis, 2525 S. Brentwood, Suite 102, St. Louis, MO 63144 Services: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 796 Buckley Road at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation at St. Matthias Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Please share memories and offer condolences at





