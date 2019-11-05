|
|
Brennan, Rev. Col. Eugene Peter MOARNG, RET.
Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Saturday, November 2, 2019. Beloved brother of Rev. George P Brennan Jr. and J. Michael Brennan (Beverly Buck); dear uncle of Micah and Nick Brennan; great uncle of Everett P. Brennan; our dear brother-in-law, cousin and friend.
Fr. Gene served the people of the Archdiocese of St. Louis for 49 years. He served as an Associate Pastor at St. Christopher, Immaculate Heart of Mary, St. Paul in Fenton, St. Dominic Savio and Sts. John and James parishes. He was pastor at Holy Rosary parish in Warrenton, MO. He was Sr. Associate Pastor at St. Charles Borromao and St. Angela Merici parishes. He retired and lived at St. Sabina.
Fr. Gene spent 26 years in the Missouri National Guard and was awarded the Army commendation medal. He served tours in Central America and South Korea. Fr. Was appointed State Chaplain for Missouri.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, November 8, 9:15 a.m. to St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Priests Mutual Benefit Society, #20 Archbishop May Dr., St. Louis, MO 63119 or to the appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2019