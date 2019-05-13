Kahn, Eugene S. Gene May 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Phylis Fox Kahn for 59 years; dear father and father-in-law of Robert (Marci), David (Leslie) and Michael Kahn (Staci); dear grandfather of Emily Gray (Kevin), Alyson Harper (Alex) and Andrew (fiancée Marissa Greer), Benjamin, Daniel (fiancée Ruth Chaban) and Matthew Kahn, Kayla, Elijah, Noah and Jonah Kahn; dear great-grandfather of Madison Gray; dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Sandra Hoffman (the late Alex) and Marjorie Moritz; dear brother-in-law of the late William Fox (Elaine) and Kay Holtzman (the late Kenneth); our dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation Tuesday, May 14th, 1:00 p.m. at Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Road at Ballas, followed by funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Interment Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Road, 63141, Evelyn's House, 1000 N. Mason Road, 63141 or The Assistance League of St. Louis, 30 Henry Avenue, Ellisville, MO, 63011. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 13, 2019