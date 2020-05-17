Eugene V. Hartenberger
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hartenberger, Eugene V. Entered into eternal life on May 8, 2020. Husband of Katherine F. (nee Kalinowski); father of Elisabeth (Libby) Kruse; Lauren Anderson; and Lucy Jimenez; grandfather of Audrey Oldani and Mirabel Jimenez; uncle and friend. Services: Funeral at Incarnate Word Church at 11:00 a.m. on June 3, with burial to follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Homeosfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Funeral
11:00 AM
Incarnate Word Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved