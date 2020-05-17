Hartenberger, Eugene V. Entered into eternal life on May 8, 2020. Husband of Katherine F. (nee Kalinowski); father of Elisabeth (Libby) Kruse; Lauren Anderson; and Lucy Jimenez; grandfather of Audrey Oldani and Mirabel Jimenez; uncle and friend. Services: Funeral at Incarnate Word Church at 11:00 a.m. on June 3, with burial to follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Homeosfuneralhomes.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.