Ehrhard, Eugene W.

94, of Columbia, IL, died Sat., Aug. 24, 2019.

Mr. Ehrhard was a retired Electrician from the Missouri Pacific Railroad. He was a World War II U.S. Army veteran.

Loving husband of Dolores, nee Fick; dear father of, Richard (Darlene) Ehrhard, Jean (Ronald) Davis, Daniel (Ann) Ehrhard, and the late Gary Ehrhard; dear grandfather of, Todd (Stephanie) Davis, Jennifer (Brian) Downing,Erik (Wendy) Ehrhard, Brad (Renee) Davis, Aaron (Nancy) Ehrhard, Scott (Kristi) Ehrhard, Jeff (Melissa) Davis, Nick (Heather) Ehrhard, and Alex (Ashley) Ehrhard; great-grandfather of 19; and dear son of the late Eugene and Theresa Ehrhard. He was also a dear uncle, cousin, and friend.

Services: Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wed., Aug. 28,, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, IL. A funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Thurs., Aug. 29, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL. Burial in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.