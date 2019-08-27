Eugene W. Ehrhard (1924 - 2019)
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL
62236
(618)-281-6793
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Columbia, IL
Ehrhard, Eugene W.

94, of Columbia, IL, died Sat., Aug. 24, 2019.

Mr. Ehrhard was a retired Electrician from the Missouri Pacific Railroad. He was a World War II U.S. Army veteran.

Loving husband of Dolores, nee Fick; dear father of, Richard (Darlene) Ehrhard, Jean (Ronald) Davis, Daniel (Ann) Ehrhard, and the late Gary Ehrhard; dear grandfather of, Todd (Stephanie) Davis, Jennifer (Brian) Downing,Erik (Wendy) Ehrhard, Brad (Renee) Davis, Aaron (Nancy) Ehrhard, Scott (Kristi) Ehrhard, Jeff (Melissa) Davis, Nick (Heather) Ehrhard, and Alex (Ashley) Ehrhard; great-grandfather of 19; and dear son of the late Eugene and Theresa Ehrhard. He was also a dear uncle, cousin, and friend.

Services: Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wed., Aug. 28,, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, IL. A funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Thurs., Aug. 29, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL. Burial in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
