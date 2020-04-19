Eugenia P. Bauer
1922 - 2020
Bauer, Eugenia P. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, born on January 12,1922 to Steven and Opal Blount, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Clement L. Bauer for 73 years; dearest mother of Cherrie (Terry) Matter of Reno, NV and La Donna (Michael) Cole of Bridgeton, MO; dear grandmother of Gina Matter Strand, Diane Matter Chapin, Thomas Matter, Jennifer Cole Taylor, Eric Cole, Steven Cole; great-grandmother of Ashley, Amanda, Alyson, Brooke, Thomas, Kolten, Reese, Zachary, Kaitlyn, Madelyn, William and Bennington; great-great-grandmother of Trevor and Nolan; dear sister of Patricia Knelange; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters. Born and raised in St. Louis, Eugenia worked in the Garment District before meeting Clement through family and friends. They were married on January 30, 1943 at Blessed Sacrament Church. Her hobbies were sewing, knitting and bowling. She passed away quietly of natural causes. Eugenia loved her family and friends and was loved by many. She will be greatly missed. Services: Private visitation followed with entombment at Calvary Cemetery. A Mass of Remembrance and Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be given to the charity of your choice. www.colliersfuneralhome.com

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.
