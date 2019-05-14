Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eula Belle Eickelberg. View Sign Service Information Baue Funeral & Memorial Center 3950 W. Clay St. Charles , MO 63301 (636)-946-7811 Send Flowers Obituary

Eickelberg, Eula Belle 80, of St. Charles, MO, passed away April 18, 2019. Eula was born May 31, 1938 in Walker, AR to the late Rufus and Claudine (Sego) Walden. After she graduated from Griffithville High School, Eula moved to Kansas City and worked for Hallmark Cards. On June 22, 1958 she married Vic Eickelberg in Bridal Cave at Camdenton, MO. They moved to several locations as Vic continued his career with the Federal Aviation Admin and Hertz Rental Cars. Eula loved spending time with her neighbors where she and Vic lived for 42 years. Those who knew her well will remember her witty humor including her fondness of the Maxine character, her avid bowling days and of her love for redbirds. Eula was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 60 years who passed in June 2018, and her brother, Bill Walden. She is survived by her sister, Virginia Newton, Warsaw, MO and several nieces and nephews. Eula was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church of St. Charles. Services: There will be a visitation on Friday, May 17 at 10:30 and a memorial at 11:30 at Baue Funeral & Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay St., St. Charles, MO.





