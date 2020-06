Chiodini, Eula Grace (Rusty)

Eula (Rusk) Chiodini, 89, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020, at home with her family by her side.

She was born on January 25, 1931, to Willard and Jessie (Hess) Rusk in Barry, Illinois. After graduating Hannibal High, she moved to Saint Louis, Missouri and began working for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co as an operator. She retired after 42 years of service and met some of her life-long best friends there.

Eula is survived by daughters, Gina (Chiodini) Pujals and Lisa Chiodini; Sons-in-law Gustavo Pujals and Mark Stewart; four grandchildren, Jessi (Brown) Plant, Jake Brown, Tyler Pujals, and Kylie Pujals; and great-grandchild, Grimm Plant. Preceded in death by her parents, and six brothers and sisters.

Eula enjoyed tending to her garden, the zoo, botanical garden, Muny, Cardinals games, movies, she loved music and dancing, and her beloved pets. Her dog, Peaches, kept watch over her till the very end.

She was an amazing mother, loving grandmother, and wonderful friend. We loved her and miss her dearly.



Services: Memorial service to be announced at a later date.