|
|
Zimmermann, Eunice C. (nee Malke). Asleep in Jesus. May 10, 1925 to April 7, 2019, of Glendale. Beloved wife of the late Roger C. Zimmermann for 63 years; precious mother of Roger C., Jr. (former wife Karen) and Joan (Phil) Ces; beloved grandmother of Alisha (Oliver) Davis, Mark (Sarah) Zimmermann, and Matthew Ces; dear great-grandmother of Caleb and Jacob Zimmermann; dear daughter of the late E. Bernard and Clara Salzmann Malke; loving sister of the late E.B. Bud (Mildred) Malke Jr., Doris (Leslie) Zabel; and the late Robert Malke; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend. Eunice was active in the Glendale Women's Club, Glendale Historical Society, Holy Cross Lutheran School Alumni, among many others. Services: Visitation at Bopp Chapel, Thursday, April 18, 4-8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd. in Kirkwood. Funeral Friday, April 19, 9:30 a.m. at Glendale Lutheran Church, 1365 N. Sappington Road. Interment private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Glendale Lutheran Church. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019