BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Glendale Lutheran Church
1365 N. Sappington Road
Eunice C. Zimmermann


1925 - 2019
Eunice C. Zimmermann Obituary
Zimmermann, Eunice C. (nee Malke). Asleep in Jesus. May 10, 1925 to April 7, 2019, of Glendale. Beloved wife of the late Roger C. Zimmermann for 63 years; precious mother of Roger C., Jr. (former wife Karen) and Joan (Phil) Ces; beloved grandmother of Alisha (Oliver) Davis, Mark (Sarah) Zimmermann, and Matthew Ces; dear great-grandmother of Caleb and Jacob Zimmermann; dear daughter of the late E. Bernard and Clara Salzmann Malke; loving sister of the late E.B. Bud (Mildred) Malke Jr., Doris (Leslie) Zabel; and the late Robert Malke; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend. Eunice was active in the Glendale Women's Club, Glendale Historical Society, Holy Cross Lutheran School Alumni, among many others. Services: Visitation at Bopp Chapel, Thursday, April 18, 4-8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd. in Kirkwood. Funeral Friday, April 19, 9:30 a.m. at Glendale Lutheran Church, 1365 N. Sappington Road. Interment private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Glendale Lutheran Church. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019
